L.A. City Councilman Voted To Slash Police Budget. LAPD Called To His Home Eight Times Since April.

A member of the Los Angeles City Council voted to cut $150 million out of the Los Angeles Police Department’s $1.8 billion operating budget. But, according to a new report, the LAPD has been called to his home eight times by the councilman or a member of his staff since April 4.

On July 1, the L.A. City Council voted 12-2 to reduce the budget, and council member Mike Bonin, who lives in Venice Beach, CA, voted for the measure. On Friday, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a link to a public records request, asserting that Bonin had contacted the police eight times since April.

Melugin started his report by tweeting, “A public records request reveals that LA city councilman Mike Bonin, who voted to defund LAPD by $150 million, has called LAPD to his home 8 times since 4/4/20, including to provide extra patrols and protection from peaceful protesters at his house.”

He continued, “***I do not deserve any credit for this*** someone else filed this records request and once it is fulfilled, LAPD posts it publicly and it becomes publicly available info. The request does not say who filed it, but props to whoever did it!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --