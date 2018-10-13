Kyrsten Sinema: Arizona Is the ‘Meth Lab of Democracy’ (VIDEO)

“The Meth Lab Of Democracy”: That’s What Democrat U.s. Senate Hopeful Kyrsten Sinema Thinks Of Arizona, The State She Represents In The U.s. House Of Representatives. It Is The Latest Example Of Defamatory Comments She Has Made About The State, Which Have Resurfaced In The Final Weeks Of Her U.s. Senate Campaign.

In a newly posted video of Sinema giving a Netroots Nation speech in 2010, she gestured to a quote she says was posted on a screen. “As we see in this very quote that the states are the laboratories of democracy,” she says.

“And then my state, Arizona, is clearly the meth lab of democracy,” she goes on, giving credit for the line to someone at The Daily Show. “But I’m happy to steal it and use it all the time” – READ MORE