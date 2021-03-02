Kyrie Irving demands NBA to change its logo: ‘BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE’

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving isn’t afraid to speak his mind. And like many others across the league, Irving wants to see change when it comes to the NBA logo.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West has been the symbol of the league since 1969, but Irving believes that the league should do whatever it takes to make the late Kobe Bryant the new logo.

“Gotta Happen,” Irving wrote on his Instagram. “Idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told TMZ Sports that he’s on board with changing the NBA logo to Bryant. He said that he “would support it.” – READ MORE

