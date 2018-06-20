Kylie Jenner Gets Trashed For Wishing Caitlyn Jenner A Happy Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, Kylie Jenner posted old photos of her father, Bruce Jenner, pre-transgender surgeries, captioning the post, “so lucky to have you.”

so lucky to have you ✨ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 7:14pm PDT

Kylie was just a teenager when her father, a former gold medal-winning Olympian, “came out” as transgender. Now going by the name Caitlyn, Jenner is still biologically male but presents himself as a female. Kylie’s sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner, told a magazine in 2015 that they were still allowed to call Caitlyn “dad.”

“My dad is my dad, but he’s not there physically anymore. But she lets me call her dad — that’s the last little piece of dad I’ve got,” she said.

But SJW social media commenters didn’t cut Kylie any slack. They spammed her Father’s Day post and ridiculed her for daring to post photos of her father as Bruce, the man who raised her, and using the “incorrect” pronouns. – READ MORE

