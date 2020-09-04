Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer says Twitter locked him out of his account for ‘glorifying violence’: ‘I’m going to take Jack Dorsey’s a** down’

An attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse — the 17-year-old charged with fatally shooting two men amid Kenosha rioting last week — said he was locked out of his Twitter account for “glorifying violence” after he’d been tweeting about raising money for his client’s legal defense, Fox News reported.

L. Lin Wood also told the cable network he intends to file a lawsuit against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey.

“I’m going to take Jack Dorsey’s ass down,” Wood added to Fox News. “He has been abusing the First Amendment of this country for his own agenda.”

What are the details?

Wood was locked out of his account for several hours Tuesday for violating Twitter rules — specifically for “glorifying violence,” the cable network said, adding that Wood insisted he has been careful to abide by the social media giant’s terms of service. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --