Kyle Rittenhouse Will Not Face Gun Charges In Illinois

Kyle Rittenhouse, who faces a gun charge in Wisconsin stemming from his shooting of two men and wounding a third in Kenosha in August, will not face gun charges in his native Illinois, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The Smith & Wesson .223 caliber rifle that Rittenhouse, who lives in Antioch, Illinois, utilized in Kenosha on August 25 “was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin” according to Antioch police. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim issued a news release stating there was no evidence that Rittenhouse “physically possessed” the weapon in Illinois.

“An attorney working with Rittenhouse’s legal team has said the gun belonged to an unidentified friend of the teenager,” The Chicago Tribune reported, adding, “Videos show that Rittenhouse was among numerous civilians armed with rifles who interjected themselves into the protests, property destruction and looting that followed Blake’s shooting.”

Rittenhouse has been charged with murder by Kenosha County prosecutors; his attorneys have argued that sending him to an adult jail in Kenosha County would put him in danger. “He remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha. Rittenhouse is due in Lake County court on Oct. 30 for an extradition hearing,” The Chicago Sun-Times noted. – READ MORE

