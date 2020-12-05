Kyle Rittenhouse to stand trial on all 6 counts related to fatal Kenosha protest shooting

A judge on Thursday ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial on all six counts related to the shooting deaths of two men and wounding of a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in August.

The decision came after Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Ill., appeared in a Kenosha County preliminary court hearing held via Zoom. The teen was freed from jail last month after posting a $2 million bond, with most of the money raised through a legal defense fund set up by conservatives portraying him as a patriot protecting other people’s property.

Rittenhouse told police he was attacked while guarding a business and that he fired in self-defense during demonstrations and civil unrest that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a local Black man. Rittenhouse is charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and in the wounding of a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz. – READ MORE

