Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Raises Millions

More than $2 million reportedly have been raised to fund the defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who has been charged with killing two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month.

As of Monday, crowdfunding site GiveSendGo has accumulated more than $523,000 for Rittenhouse. And a report from The Associated Press published Thursday said that defense lawyers representing the teen have brought in about $2 million in funds.

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third and a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession.

Last week, #FightBack Foundation, which has been credited with helping the team raise significant funds for Rittenhouse, per the AP, published an 11-minute documentary outlining their client’s actions as self-defense. – READ MORE

