Kudlow: White House ‘Planning’ Package to Rescind Spending From $1.3 Trillion Omnibus (VIDEO)

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump administration officials were “planning” to rescind some of the $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress.

Kudlow said, “There’s planning in the White House. My friend OMB director Mick Mulvaney, I’m an ex-OMB guy, I feel his pain. We are looking at an enhanced rescission package. I’m not going to use numbers. This is all around town.” – READ MORE

