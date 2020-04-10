Kudlow: We’re Looking To Open Economy In Four To Eight Weeks

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday that the Trump administration is looking to open up U.S. economy in four to eight weeks.

“Kudlow, a self-described optimist, said he hoped the economy will be able to reopen ‘in the next four to eight weeks,’” said a POLITICO report published Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg News, “Kudlow also told Fox News that the White House has begun planning how the U.S. can re-open its economy once the coronavirus outbreak abates, after indications the epicenter in New York may have reached a plateau.”

“The president would like to reopen the economy as soon as he can and we are planning internally,” the economic advisor said, according to Bloomberg.

“I am hoping — as I say, praying — that we’re only a few weeks away from a reopening. We’ll see,” Kudlow added. – READ MORE

