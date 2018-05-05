True Pundit

Kroger ground beef among 35,000 lbs. of contaminated meat in recalled

More than 35,000 lbs. of raw ground beef have been recalled by JBS USA, Inc. because it could be contaminated with hard plastics, the USDA reports.

About half of the meat included in the recall is Kroger ground beef. The packages included in the recall all have a sell-by date of April 9, 2018 and EST. 34176 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Other types include All Natural Laura’s Lean beef, and JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck.

The problem was discovered after the firm got a complaint that someone found blue, hard plastic pieces in the meat.  – READ MORE

