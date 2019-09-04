Kroger Bans Open Carry, Asks Congress to Pass More Gun Control

Kroger announced Tuesday it will no longer permit customers to openly carry firearms, even in states where it is legal.

This marks a 180 degree policy shift for the grocer, which made news in 2015 by announcing Kroger stores would honor laws of the states and communities in which each store was located.

But on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Reuters reported Kroger’s announcement customers are being asked to discontinue openly carrying firearms.

Kroger is also urging Congress to pass more gun control. Adelman said, “We are also joining those encouraging our elected leaders to pass laws that will strengthen background checks and remove weapons from those who have been found to pose a risk for violence.” – READ MORE