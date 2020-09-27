Kristi Noem Tweets Herself Shooting: ‘This Is How We Do Social Distancing In South Dakota’

On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the bane of those who embrace draconian social distancing measures, issued a tweet showing herself shooting, along with a succinct comment: “This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota.”

Noem has been an outspoken opponent of lockdown measures for the coronavirus from very early on; in April, her grateful citizens surprised her with something: a parade.

The parade included numerous vehicles including firetrucks blaring emergency sirens, a pickup hauling a stock trailer, a concrete truck, and even construction equipment, as The Blaze noted. Noem tweeted, “I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day!” – READ MORE

