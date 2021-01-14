Kristi Noem Proposes Banning Abortions Of ‘A Preborn Child’ Based On Down Syndrome Diagnoses

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed passing a law that “bans the abortion of a preborn child” based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis Tuesday.

Noem said in her 2021 State of the Senate speech Tuesday that she is calling on the South Dakota legislature to pass a law banning abortions based merely on the fact that the “child is diagnosed with Down syndrome.”

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true,” Noem said. “God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome.”

The South Dakota governor said that former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy and commentator Rachel Campos Duffy were present with their baby daughter Valentina, who has Down Syndrome. Her friends Aaron and Tami Fite and their four children were also present, she said, including their son Cody Fite who also has Down Syndrome.

“Let’s make South Dakota a symbol of hope, justice, and love for children like Cody and Valentina,” Noem said. “With the help of several pro-life groups across the state, my team will present legislation for your consideration and swift passage.”

Noem also said that care for children should not end outside the womb, calling on South Dakotans to foster children in need.

“Protecting children begins in the womb, but children of all ages need a loving family to care for and support them throughout their lives,” she said. “In my first state of the state, I stood at this podium and asked people to open their hearts and homes to foster children. I asked you to consider giving a child a forever home.”

South Dakota has licensed 238 new foster homes in fiscal year 2020, the highest number in five years, Noem said.

“Oftentimes, these kids just need a bridge,” Noem said. “They just need someone to believe in them. It’s important to note there are a lot of people inside and outside government providing that bridge.”