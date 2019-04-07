Kris Kobach to Trump: You Do Not Need Congress to Immediately Solve Immigration Crisis

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says that despite claims by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, President Trump does not need Congress to stem the tide of booming levels of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Kobach said there is much the Trump administration and DHS officials can do to mitigate the soaring levels of illegal immigration in recent months where now about 1.5 million illegal aliensare projected to enter the country this year.

Contrary to claims by Nielsen, Kobach said Trump does not need Congress to take action to stop illegal immigration.

“It’s not like we’re powerless and it’s not like we have to wait for Congress to do something,” Kobach said. “It’s sort of frustrating we see the Secretary of Homeland Security saying ‘Well, we need Congress to help us before we solve this problem.’ No, we can actually solve the immediate crisis without Congress acting.”

Kobach detailed three steps DHS and the Trump administration can take, immediately, to not only lower illegal immigration levels, but unilaterally end the expanded policy of Catch and Release — where more than 17,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the interior of the U.S. over the last 12 days. – READ MORE