Kris Kobach Lights Up Anti-2A Student Protesters: ‘Stay in Class, Spend Half Hour Studying Second Amendment’

Kansas Secretary Of State And Gubernatorial Candidate Kris Kobach Told Students Protesting The Second Amendment On Friday That They Should “stay In Class” And “spend That Half Hour Studying The History Of The Second Amendment,” Instead.

During a pro-gun rally at the Kansas Statehouse, Kobach railed against the anti-gun lobby and the “National Walkout Day” occurring nationwide where high school students are walking out of their classes to protest the Second Amendment.

“I have an idea: Instead of walking out of class, why don’t you stay in class and spend that half hour studying the history of the 2nd Amendment? You might learn something,” Kobach said to a roaring crowd of about 300 Second Amendment supporters.

“These 16-year-olds don’t speak for me and they sure as heck don’t speak for the people of Kansas,” Kobach said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1