Koch Foods Sues ICE over ‘Illegal’ Raids: Illegal Aliens Not Knowingly Hired

Food processing corporation Koch Foods Inc. is suing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after raids which they say were “illegal,” claiming that they did not knowingly hire unauthorized workers.

Last month, ICE agents conducted the largest workplace raid in more than a decade across five food processing plants in Mississippi, netting the arrests of 680 illegal aliens. That same day, though, ICE officials said they released about 300 of the illegal workers back into the U.S. on “humanitarian grounds” while more than 200 of the illegal workers had prior criminal records. Prosecutors say many of the illegal workers stole Americans’ identities to work at the plants.

In a legal motion against ICE, Koch Foods executives claim that ICE officials did not have substantial evidence to indicate that the food processing plant in Morton, Mississippi employed illegal workers and therefore the raids were illegal.

Koch Foods executives also say that there is no evidence to support that they intentionally hired illegal workers, writing:

The affidavit sworn out against Koch Foods contains no information from confidential informants alleging that Koch Foods was knowingly hiring unauthorized workers. And the affidavit does not indicate that ICE has any source indicating that this type of illegal behavior exists at the Morton Processing Facility. The affidavit is entirely founded on the presumption that, since certain persons who have been deported by had previously worked at Koch Foods' Morton Processing Plant, then it should be assumed that Koch Foods must have known that they were hiring unauthorized workers.