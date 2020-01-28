Kobe, A Devout Catholic, Reportedly Attended Mass Morning Of Accident

On Sunday, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others, including a teammate of Gianna’s and her parents, were tragically killed in a helicopter accident in California.

Bryant, a devout Catholic, reportedly attended mass the morning of the accident.

“A friend texted me today to tell me that a friend of her’s saw #KobeBryant at #Catholic Mass this morning,” Boston priest David Barnes said via Twitter on Sunday. “Mass is the worship of God. Heaven is the worship of God. Go to Mass here so that you can worship God forever in heaven.”

The report reverberated within the Catholic community. Father Jeremy Daniel Paulin posted the message from Father Barnes, adding: “Thank you, Fr David Barnes for sharing this. May Kobe, his daughter and all who died in the crash rest in God’s peace.” – READ MORE