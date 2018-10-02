Knew nothing about any misconduct: Witnesses stick to stories as FBI digs into Kavanaugh case

Key witnesses have renewed their definitive statements that they did not see any of the sexual misconduct that a few women have said they suffered at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, bolstering his case as the FBI gets into the heart of its investigation.

Ms. Blasey Ford has identified three people she says were at the party where she was assaulted, in addition to Judge Kavanaugh. None of those three has backed up her story.

Indeed, Leland Keyser, a longtime friend of Ms. Blasey Ford, told the Judiciary Committee over the weekend that she stands by her statement that she doesn’t remember any such party and doesn’t recall even having met Judge Kavanaugh.

She said she will cooperate fully with the FBI.

Mark Judge, the man Ms. Blasey Ford says was in the room when she was assaulted and who Ms. Swetnick says was part of the gang rapes, also said he will cooperate with the FBI. He repeated his denial of any knowledge of those crimes.

The New York Times reported that in addition to Ms. Ramirez and Ms. Keyser, the FBI will also likely question P.J. Smyth, another guest Ms. Blasey Ford says was at the 1982 party. – READ MORE

Julie Swetnick, the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of drugging women and participating in gang rapes in the 1980s, spoke out at length about her allegations in an interview that aired on MSNBC Monday.

NBC News started off by noting it could not independently verify her claims. Swetnick spoke to NBC News correspondent Kate Snow about her allegations, made in a statement released last week, that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended a party where she was drugged and gang raped. While she did not accuse Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she claimed she witnessed him participate in gang rapes. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations and denied even knowing Swetnick.

Swetnick, a current government employee being represented by lawyer Michael Avenatti, told Snow that at parties Kavanaugh was “very aggressive, very sloppy drunk, very mean drunk.”

NBC News noted there were differences in Swetnick’s initial statement and her comments to the outlet, notably her assertion that Kavanaugh spiked punch at the parties so that groups of boys could rape girls.

Swetnick did not confirm that she saw Kavanaugh spike punch, but simply said she “saw him around the punch containers.” – READ MORE