Klobuchar Threatens Republicans With ‘Wrath’ If They Don’t Cave To Vote-By-Mail Demands

Senator Amy Klobuchar told her Republican colleagues that they’d suffer the “wrath” if they don’t concede to Democrats’ demands to fund vote-by-mail elections.

The Minnesota Democrat issued the warning during an appearance with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton.

Now, Klobuchar wants fraud in the 2020 election so badly she is threatening Republicans who stand in their way.

“It’s going to be wrath on my Republican colleagues if they do not allow for some funding to make sure that Americans can vote safely,” she said.

“Our state and local governments don’t have the money right now around the country, and that’s what’s going to be this big fight coming up in this next legislative package,” Klobuchar predicted. “We have to protect our very democracy.” – READ MORE

