Klobuchar tells Barrett: ‘I think this hearing is a sham’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett a “sham” while using most of her opening statement at the hearing to blast her Republican colleagues and President Trump.

Klobuchar said that instead of rushing ahead to fill a Supreme Court seat so soon before an election, the Senate should be working on passing coronavirus relief legislation.

“Yes Judge, I think this hearing is a sham. I think it shows real messed-up priorities from the Republican Party,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar spoke about her husband and father, who both battled coronavirus, and showed an image of one of her constituents who succumbed to the illness.

"The president could have saved so many lives," Klobuchar said. "Instead, he's been reckless. Packing people in without masks for your nomination party, Judge Barrett. Thirty-five people got sick, the president himself ended up in the hospital, and when he leaves Walter Reed still contagious, he defiantly takes off his mask and walks into the White House."

