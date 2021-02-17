Klobuchar on possibility of Trump’s political future after Senate acquittal: ‘He is done’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said former President Donald Trump’s political career is over despite his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday.

“He is done,” Klobuchar told “Fox News Sunday.”

“One, as Mitch McConnell points out, there’s a lot of other investigations going on about this man,” Klobuchar said. “Two, the American people have now seen clear out what he did. He violated his oath of office in what Liz Cheney called the greatest betrayal of a president’s oath of office in history. And those memories and those police officers’ screams will be forever etched in the memory of Americans.”

Klobuchar’s claims come after Democrats acknowledged part of their impeachment push was to disqualify Trump from holding office in the future.

Meanwhile, many Republicans argue that Trump remains a major player in the GOP going forward.

“I spoke to last night,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said earlier in the program. “He’s ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party. He’s excited about 2022.”

“He’s mad at some folks, but I understand that. My goal is to win in 2022 to stop the most radical agenda I’ve seen coming out of the Democratic presidency of Joe Biden,” Graham continued. “We can’t do that without Donald Trump, so he’s ready to hit the trail, and I’m ready to work with him.” – READ MORE

