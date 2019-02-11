Klobuchar hits back at Trump: ‘Looking forward to debating you about climate change’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) hit back at President Trump Sunday after he mocked her for launching her presidential campaign in wintry conditions, telling him over Twitter that she was “looking forward to debating you about climate change.”

“Science is on my side, @realDonaldTrump. Looking forward to debating you about climate change (and many other issues),” Klobuchar tweeted.

“And I wonder how your hair would fare in a blizzard?” she added.

