Klobuchar hits back at Trump: ‘Looking forward to debating you about climate change’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) hit back at President Trump Sunday after he mocked her for launching her presidential campaign in wintry conditions, telling him over Twitter that she was “looking forward to debating you about climate change.”
“Science is on my side, @realDonaldTrump. Looking forward to debating you about climate change (and many other issues),” Klobuchar tweeted.
“And I wonder how your hair would fare in a blizzard?” she added.
Klobuchar announced her candidacy on Sunday in Minneapolis, where scores of supporters stood outside in heavy snowfall.
Trump afterward took to Twitter to criticize her campaign rollout.
“Amy Klobuchar announced that she is running for President, talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” Trump tweeted. “Bad timing. By the end of her speech she looked like a Snowman(woman)!” – READ MORE