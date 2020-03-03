Klobuchar ends 2020 bid, set to join Buttigieg in Biden endorsement ahead of Super Tuesday

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg – bitter rivals throughout the presidential primary race – are both ending their campaigns and plan to endorse Joe Biden, as part of a concerted effort by lower-performing candidates to close ranks behind the former VP and prevent Bernie Sanders from running away with the nomination.

Klobuchar’s withdrawal comes a day before the Super Tuesday contests and follows former Buttigieg’s exit from the race on Sunday.

Fox News has confirmed that Klobuchar plans to endorse Biden on Monday night in Texas, one of the 14 states holding contests on Super Tuesday. The Associated Press reported that Buttigieg also plans to endorse Biden at the same event in Dallas.

“The Klobuchar campaign confirms the senator is flying to Dallas to join Vice President Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the vice president,” said Carlie Waibel, the Klobuchar campaign press secretary.

The exits of Buttigieg and Klobuchar signal the underlying concern party leaders have about the trajectory of the 2020 race — that unless those candidates representing the more moderate end of the spectrum close ranks behind the most viable choice, Sanders, the democratic socialist senator from Vermont, could steamroll his way to become the party’s standard-bearer in November’s election. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --