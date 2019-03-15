Klobuchar Defends Reports About Poor Staff Treatment — Tough Enough To Deal With Putin

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar defended reports about treating her staff poorly, saying she is tough enough to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin if elected president.

Klobuchar was one of the first Democratic senators to announce her candidacy for the 2020 presidential campaign. The Minnesota Democrat made the announcement on Feb. 10 in her home state. After her announcement, reports broke that she has a history of being rude to staff, making many of her employees cry, as well as reportedly hitting one of her staffers with a binder.

“If you are a boss, you have to have high standards, and that is what I have always had. And that doesn’t mean it’s a popularity contest all the time,” Klobuchar said in an interview with CNN released Thursday. “And so I’ve had high standards for myself, high standards for our staff, and mostly I’m going to have high standards for the country.”

Klobuchar also said whoever is going to be president next needs to be “tough” in order to deal with Putin.

“When you’re out there on the world stage and dealing with people like Vladimir Putin, yeah, you want someone who’s tough. You want someone that demands the answers and that’s going to get things done, and that’s what I’ve done my whole life,” she continued.

Klobuchar will have to fight through the crowded Democratic primary in order to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]