Klobuchar calls Trump holding up coronavirus package for more stimulus an ‘attack on every American’

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said President Trump‘s calls to amend the COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed on Monday an “attack on every American.”

The president in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday said the bill should be amended to include $2,000 in direct payments to all Americans instead of $600, which is what the legislation currently offers.

“This is an attack on every American – people who are struggling to get by right now, out of work. … Unemployment is basically going to end the day after Christmas if this doesn’t pass,” Klobuchar said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Amy Klobuchar just went on MSNBC to call raising the stimulus to $2,000 per person “an attack on every American” and suggests Congress override Trump’s veto. pic.twitter.com/mEdDUY9dNu — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 23, 2020

She said the legislation includes $30 billion for vaccine distribution and more than $300 billion for small business relief, adding that the president’s calls to amend the legislation are “literally undermining our entire effort on testing and vaccine distribution,” and “small businesses can’t take it anymore.”

“Democrats are pushing for more funds for the individual payments, but in the end, this was a negotiation, and knows very well, we’re reaching the end here with our unemployment. Small businesses can’t take it anymore,” she said. – READ MORE

