Klobuchar: Bloomberg Winning Nomination Without Debating ‘Can’t Happen’

Presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) said Sunday that former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg winning the Democratic nomination for president “can’t happen” if he stays off the debate stage.

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked Klobuchar about the possibility of Bloomberg winning the nomination without participating in any Democratic primary debates.

“That can’t happen,” Klobuchar said, adding that Bloomberg “has got to debate people.”

Klobuchar also pushed back on the contention that Bloomberg was cutting into her “space” as a self-defined moderate alternative to former vice president Joe Biden. She claimed that Bloomberg’s reasons for entering—particularly the alleged weakness of the field—were baseless. – READ MORE