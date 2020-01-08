Klein: Nancy Pelosi Celebrated Killing of Gaddafi, Slams Trump for Eliminating Soleimani

JERUSALEM — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed President Trump’s decision to target arch Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani as “provocative and disproportionate” and announced the House will soon vote on a resolution to limit Trump’s war powers.

Rewind nine years. On October 20, 2011, an excited Pelosi released a statement celebrating the death of Libya’s Moammar Gaddafi during the Obama administration’s U.S.-led NATO operation targeting Gaddafi’s government. Back then, Pelosi did not seek legislation to limit Obama’s war powers during the seven month Libya conflict even though there was no imminent threat against America in that country at the time.

Unlike Soleimani, who was reportedly plotting an immediate attack on Americans, there was no information that Gaddafi was directly threatening the U.S. at the time of his death. Gaddafi was an extremist with anti-American views who was involved in terrorist bombings in the 1980s but he was not considered an immediate danger to America when he was killed in 2011 during the so-called Arab Spring.

There is no information the U.S. was directly involved in death of Gaddafi, but the strongman was killed as a result of the U.S.-led NATO invasion in Libya.

Pelosi hailed the killing just after news broke of Gaddafi’s October 2011 death.

She released the following statement on her Congressional website:

Today’s news marks the next phase of Libya’s march toward democracy. After decades of tyrannical rule in Libya, the world is hopeful that the next generation of Libyan leaders will bring their country out of this dark chapter. The strong action taken by the United States, led by President Obama, and NATO, the United Nations and the Arab League proves the power of the world community working together.

Pelosi further supported the Obama White House’s military actions in Libya but also called for continued consultation between the president and Congress on the matter. The Democrats largely backed Obama on Libya. – READ MORE