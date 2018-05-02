Kirstjen Nielsen tells Fox News more than a dozen known or suspected terrorists try to enter US each day

More than a dozen known or suspected terrorists are trying to get into the U.S. on any given day, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Fox News, citing new internal department data.

“People think of border security in very different ways but to me it’s very simple: border security is national security,” Nielsen said. “What we see at the Department of Homeland Security, we see 15 terrorists either planning to travel or actually traveling to the United States each day, known and suspected terrorists. So that means they are coming through our legal land, port and air but they could be coming across that (southwest) border.”

In New York City for a series of recent closed-door threat and intelligence meetings, Nielsen spoke exclusively with Fox News at Ground Zero — not far from the October 2017 attack where an ISIS-inspired terrorist used a truck to kill eight people along the West Side Highway.

“Using the Internet, terrorist groups are encouraging followers to bring your own weapon, use a car, use a truck, use a knife, something you can easily pick up, and go and commit chaos and murder,” Nielsen explained. – READ MORE

