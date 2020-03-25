Kirstie Alley Thanks President Trump For Coronavirus Leadership, Rips Leftists Scolding Her

On Monday, actress Kirstie Alley veered from the Hollywood consensus and publicly thanked President Donald Trump for this leadership as our nation battles the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Even more unusual, when Alley was hit with backlash from folks on the Left, the “Cheers” star stood her ground.

“Dear Mr. President,” Alley posted to Twitter on Monday evening. “I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us.”

“You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country,” she continued. “I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You're taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

Alley’s message received a slew of positive feedback and “likes” on Twitter, but some on the left were predictably outraged.

“Are you out of your mind?” radio personality John Melendez scolded the actress. “What press conferences are you watching? I watch the ones with lies, misinformation, & jabs at Mitt Romney, & others.” – READ MORE

