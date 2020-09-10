Kirstie Alley: New Oscars Inclusion Requirements ‘A Disgrace To Artists Everywhere’

On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released its new guidelines for inclusion, which dictated that movies must meet a diversity threshold, employing specific minority individuals in front of or behind the camera to qualify for Best Picture. As The Los Angeles Times reported:

Those standards require one of the following: at least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group; at least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from certain underrepresented groups; or the main storyline, theme or narrative is centered on an underrepresented group. To be eligible for best picture, a film must meet at least two standards across four categories: “Onscreen Representation, Themes and Narratives,” “Creative Leadership and Project Team,” “Industry Access and Opportunities” and “Audience Development.” Within each category are a variety of criteria …

In response to this blatant violation of artistic freedom, actress Kirstie Alley (“Cheers,” “Star Trek”) said the new rules are “a disgrace to artists everywhere” and likened it to telling Picasso what he could and could not paint.

“This is a disgrace to artists everywhere…can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his fucking paintings,” tweeted Kirstie Alley. “You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --