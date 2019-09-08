Kirstie Alley Hammers Hollywood ‘Asshats’ for Blacklisting Trump Supporters

Actress Kirstie Alley has blasted Hollywood’s left-wing tastemakers over their disdain for supporters of President Donald Trump, comparing their refusal to work with Republicans as comparable to refusing to work with gay people.

In a tweet on Friday, the Cheers actress said that Hollywood’s insular approach to politics amounted to a form of hypocrisy.

“I refuse to be part of the Hollywood asshats who can’t see that ‘NOT working with Republicans’ is as stupid and NASTY as ‘REFUSING to do business with gay people,’ she wrote on Twitter. “STOP ACTING above the FRAY ya damn hypocrites…WE are the same species! let’s help each OTHER ya damn yahoos.”

Alley's call for unity comes as Hollywood progressives continue to ramp up their attacks against Trump and his supporters. Will & Grace co-stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack demanded last week that the identities of those attending President Donald Trump's fundraiser next month be made public.