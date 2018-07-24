Kirsten Gillibrand: If Democrats Win ‘First Thing We Should Do’ Is Abolish ICE (VIDEO)

Well, there you have it: Sen. Gillibrand: If Dems Gain Control, “The First Thing We Should Do Is…Get Rid Of ICE” pic.twitter.com/odqIjTDRQr — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) July 23, 2018

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-ny) Says Abolishing The Immigration And Customs Enforcement (Ice) — And Thus All Immigration Enforcement — Should Be The “first Thing” Democrats Do If They Win The House And Senate In The Upcoming Midterm Elections.

During a panel discussion in New York City, New York on Monday, Gillibrand said that if Democrats win the House and Senate, their first action should be to abolish ICE, which would end all immigration enforcement in the United States.

“So when we flip the House and flip the Senate, I the first thing we should do is deal with the children who are being separated from their families at the border,” Gillibrand said.

“We should… I think we should get rid of ICE,” Gillibrand continued. “We should separate out the two missions. And do the anti-terrorism mission, the national security mission. And then on the other side, make sure you’re doing… looking at immigration as a humanitarian issue. These are civil issues, these are families.” – READ MORE

The “tolerance” and “civility” of the radical left has once again been exposed as a sham.

During a rally last week in Portland, Oregon, a group with anarchist leanings protested Immigration and Customs Enforcement with a very edgy demonstration: They chopped off Donald Trump’s head.

Not literally, of course. While the real president was secure, the “Abolish ICE PDX” group put on a grotesque show with an effigy of Trump.

According to photos and videos collected by FarLeftWatch, the anti-border anarchists recreated a famous scene from the bloody French revolution by pretending to decapitate the president with a guillotine.

Socialism at its finest on the Blue coast…

Abolish ICE Activists Execute ‘Donald Trump’ with Guillotinehttps://t.co/VEzkiY5e5i pic.twitter.com/QATp7ZKgZT — Bullet Proof (@Blltprf) July 22, 2018

“[T]his theme of wishing to publicly execute ideological opponents borrows from the French Revolution and is alarmingly prevalent in far-left circles,” FarLeftWatch group noted in a September report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1