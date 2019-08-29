Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 race: ‘I’m ending my presidential campaign’

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York on Wednesday became the latest Democrat to exit the 2020 presidential primary, announcing that she is scrapping her campaign after failing to meet the fundraising and polling thresholds for September’s debate in Houston.

“After more than eight incredible months, I’m ending my presidential campaign,” Gillibrand said in a video on Twitter. “We wanted to win this race, but it’s important to know when its not your time and to know how you can best serve your commmunity and country.”

She added, “I believe I can best serve by helping unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”

Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

The president responded to the news with a jab: "A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary. I'm glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!"