‘Kinda Sums Up 2020’: A Fire Department’s Final 2020 Call Was For A Dumpster Fire

A Florida fire department’s final call in 2020 was for an actual dumpster fire, according to the department.

Brevard County Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire in the Viera, Florida, community while they counted down the last moments of the year Dec. 31, CNN reported. The firefighters discovered a dumpster fire, which they were able to extinguish without any injuries.

“The last fire of the year for BCFR and Station 48 kinda sums up 2020. Wishing for a better and prosperous 2021 for Brevard County!” the fire department tweeted.

