    Kimmel Writer Offers the Stupidest Reason Ever For Michelle Wolf’s Show Getting Canceled

    On Sunday, a mere two days after it was announced that noted Sarah Sanders critic and faux comedienne Michelle Wolf had suffered the indignity of having her Netflix show canceled, Bess Kalb, writer for Jimmy Kimmel, the Emmys and the Oscars, offered the dumbest explanation yet most predictable reason for the cancellation:

    Some of Wolf’s great jokes and perfect sketches have included dressing up in the colors of the American flag while chanting “God bless abortion!” READ MORE

    Her show, “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” was recently canceled by Netflix after 10 weeks because, as sources told Deadline, Wolf did not gather “enough viewership to secure a renewal.”

    Leftists were apoplectic.

    Hollywood liberal and writer for the Hollywood Reporter Daniel Fienberg blasted Netflix’s decision.

    “Bad move here Netflix,” he wrote. “Michelle Wolf’s show was extremely promising. It wasn’t flawless, but its voice was growing and evolving and it made me laugh hard each episode. This hardly seems like enough time to give a show to find itself and find an audience.”

    A tweeter going by the monicker “Comfortably Smug” said sexist reasons rather than ratings were behind Netflix’s decision:

    The leftists at the Daily Beast saw politics as the reason for the show’s cancellation.

    “Wolf is an expert at outraging conservatives — perhaps something Netflix was less-than-thrilled about.” – READ MORE

