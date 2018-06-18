Kimmel Proves To Be a Sore Loser, Takes Jab at Cruz After Losing in Charity Game

“It took nearly two hours, dozens of air balls and rim shots, a few rounds of political trash talk, and one desperately needed reduction in the score required to win — but they did it,” the Texas Tribune reported.

Yes, even though they were supposed to play to 15, their inability to get that far led to a joint decision to reduce the number to 11. Cruz ended up winning 11-9.

And that’s when Kimmel decided to go full Kimmel, as a Texas Tribune reporter noted:

.@JimmyKimmel to @TedCruz, post-game: “You’re a good sport. I still think you’re a terrible senator.” — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 17, 2018

Stay classy, Jimmy. – READ MORE

