Kimberly Guilfoyle Fires Back At Sources Claiming She Left Fox For Inappropriate Workplace Behavior

The Daily Beast reports: Six sources said Guilfoyle’s alleged behavior included “showing personal photographs of male genitalia to colleagues (and identifying whose genitals they were), regularly discussing sexual matters at work and engaging in emotionally abusive behavior toward hair and makeup artists and support staff.” HuffPost reports that Guilfoyle was subject to a human resources investigation that started last year, and was warned by Kevin Lord, head of Fox News HR, about her behavior in the fall of 2017. Guilfoyle was not formally terminated, but the sources told HuffPost that Fox prefers problematic employees resign to avoid controversy.

Team Guilfoyle is claiming the accusations are unfounded, and blasting those behind them as merely “disgruntled” employees or motivated by “self-interest.”

“Any accusations of Kimberly engaging in inappropriate work-place conduct are unequivocally baseless and have been viciously made by disgruntled and self-interested employees,” said John Singer, an attorney representing Guilfoyle, via a statement.

“During her lengthy and decorated tenure with the company, Kimberly was beloved, well-respected, and supportive of anyone she ever met,” the statement continued. “It’s utterly preposterous that there are those who are nefariously and greedily twisting innocent conversations amongst close friends into much more than what it actually was for financial gain. Kimberly has happily moved onto the next chapter of her life and hopes others will do the same.” – READ MORE

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle has retained a law firm and has threatened to sue liberal media outlet Huffington Post over a story that claims that her departure from the network was involuntary.

Fox issued a statement on Friday indicating that the host — who appeared on shows like “Outnumbered” and “The Five” — had left the network.

Speculation in the entertainment media at the time was that she was leaving to work on Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, which was soon confirmed when she joined a pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, as vice chairwoman.

However, a short story by Yashar Ali at the Huffington Post claimed that Guilfoyle didn’t leave on her own accord.

1. Kimberly Guilfoyle has retained the law firm of Clare Locke & sent a threatening legal notice to HuffPost and me. Saying that my story had false and defamatory claims and that if the story wasn’t retracted it would constitute evidence of “actual malice.”(The story is accurate) https://t.co/jKQ5CcFW4s — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 23, 2018

2. @LachCartwright just did a story on Clare Locke which was also retained by Glenn Thrush when Vox was working on a sexual misconduct story about him, Matt Lauer, and 60 Minutes Producer Jeff Fager. https://t.co/Uy7N5c6JHU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 23, 2018

“Three sources tell HuffPost that longtime Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle did not leave the cable news network voluntarily,” the story reads.

“Guilfoyle, who is currently in a relationship with President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., has worked at the network since 2006. She has been a legal analyst and host, including for the show ‘The Five.’” – READ MORE

