Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Makes A Statement On Her Sudden Departure From Fox News

Tossed out the door like a sack of potatoes.

Kimberly Guilfoyle had been employed at Fox News for 12 years when she was suddenly out at the network. Mysteries still surround her departure but she finally made a statement this morning after a long silence on social media…

Today I have a bitter-sweet announcement. I’ve decided to leave Fox News Channel and dedicate myself full time to joining America First as Vice Chairwoman, campaigning across the country and firmly standing with President Trump.

I will miss my Fox family. I thank Fox for the opportunities it has provided me. I thank all the talented producers, staff, and above all I thank the best fans out there.

How strange it must have been to leave your place of employment for the past 12 years without a goodbye on-air. Longtime host and reporter for Fox News Kimberly Guilfoyle left today without any goodbye or statement.

