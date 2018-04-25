Kim Kardashian West Defends Kanye as a ‘Free Thinker’ After Media Smear Him for Trump Love

Kim Kardashian West slammed mainstream media critics attempting to demonize her husband Kanye West after the Grammy-winning rapper-producer publicly expressed support for President Donald Trump.

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” Kim wrote in a searing tweet on Wednesday.

“So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair,” she wrote. “Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive,” Kim continued, adding that while she doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump on many topics, her husband shared his opinion about the president and should not be vilified for it. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1