Kim Kardashian to Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I Have Nothing Bad to Say About the President’

Kim Kardashian appeared on liberal late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Monday evening to promote the 15th season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” — but all Kimmel wanted to talk about was President Donald Trump.

Kimmel then tried goading Kardashian into saying something negative about the president.

“Yeah, especially weird that he’s there, right?” Kimmel joked.

He then asked Kardashian if she had a list of people she wanted released from prison, and if first lady Melania Trump was on that list.

Kardashian responded by saying she “loves” the first lady.

Kimmel pushed and pushed for her to get political when clearly that was not her intent or interest.

Kimmel then tried getting her to defend her husband Kanye West’s positive words about the president, but she sidestepped the question and said, “But I have nothing bad to say about the president. He’s done something amazing.”- READ MORE

Despite what you may think of Kim Kardashian West, her level of common sense rises way above leftists in Hollywood, the mainstream media and in Democratic leadership when it comes to the good of our nation.

In fact, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the beauty icon and reality TV star said she hopes Trump succeeds for a very simple reason — she wants the country to succeed.

“There’s obviously a lot that we don’t agree with, but I want him (President Trump) to win,” she said. “I want him to succeed, because it’s our country. It’s so crazy that everyone doesn’t want that.”

Last month, Kardashian West met with Trump to ask for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson — a woman who was serving a life sentence for a one-time drug offense. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1