Kim Kardashian Declares She’s Returning to ‘Traditional Moral Values’ Will Dress More Modest in The Future

A few weeks back Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West had a dustup over an outfit that she wore, that he felt was too “revealing.”

West has become a devout Christian and is now more concerned about how his wife’s appearance could have a negative impact on their children. During the argument, which aired on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Kim did not appear receptive and the argument ended with Kanye storming out.

Kardashian made the comments on “The Real” with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, when co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley asked Kim about a discussion regarding the revealing dress she wore to the Met Gala in May.

“I do think that you know, he is my husband, so, I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling. And he’s been going through this life change, and it’s mostly about the kids,” Kim said.

“We got rid of TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room — and he’s been very, had this you know epiphany of being this — not that he wasn’t an amazing dad — but being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see,” Kim said. – READ MORE