Kim Jong Un wants someone to pay for his lavish hotel in Singapore during nuclear summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants someone else to pay for his stay in a luxury Singapore hotel during the upcoming nuclear weapons “disarmament” summit with President Donald Trump.

Kim has his eye on a suite at the $6,000-a night, five-star Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore. That has the U.S. scrambling for answers just over a week before the June 12 meeting, CBS News reported.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a coalition of non-governmental organizations worldwide, has volunteered to pay for Kim’s stay:

“Our movement is committed to the abolition of nuclear weapons and we recognize that this historic summit is a once in a generation opportunity to work for peace and nuclear disarmament,” Akira Kawasaki, an ICAN international steering group member, said in a statement. “The Nobel Peace Prize included a cash prize and we are offering funds from the prize to cover the costs for the summit, in order to support peace in the Korean Peninsula and a nuclear-weapon-free world.”

Earlier reports suggested the U.S. might find a way to discreetly pay the tab. North Korea may also ask Singapore to pay for it. – READ MORE

