Kim Jong Un Wants Peace Treaty From Trump, U.S. Embassy In Pyongyang

Kim Jong Un desperately wants to sign a peace treaty with President Trump after their one-on-one meeting, and he’ll also invite the United States to build an embassy in the hermit kingdom, South Korea media is reporting.

“Kim is likely to raise the possibility of a peace treaty, along with establishing diplomatic relations and nuclear disarmament, during a meeting with the U.S. leader, the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper said Monday,” Bloomberg News reported.

North Korea and the U.S. have been in a standoff for more than 60 years. The Korean War ended not with their surrender, but instead an “armistice,” which is nothing more than a truce. The U.S. has kept a large military force in South Korea ever since.

Koh Yu-hwan, who teaches North Korean studies at Dongguk University in Seoul, told Bloomberg that “the U.S. wants a peace treaty at the end of the denuclearization process, while for the North, it’s the precondition for its denuclearization.”

And if a peace treaty can be arranged, North Korea wants the U.S. to open an embassy in the nation. – READ MORE

