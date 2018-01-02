Kim Jong Un Rings In The New Year With A Stark Warning

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un kicked off the new year with a nuclear warning to the U.S.

The young despot announced that all of the U.S. mainland is in range, asserting that he has a button to order a nuclear strike against the U.S. installed on his office desk, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat,” Kim explained, asserting that the U.S. would not dare start a war with the North now that the rogue state has finally achieved its nuclear ambitions.

“We have secured powerful deterrence against the nuclear threat from the U.S.,” he added.

North Korea found new ways to threaten its neighbors in 2017, as well as those enemies located farther from its shores. The rogue state successfully tested five never-before-seen ballistic missiles, including two new intercontinental ballistic missiles believed to be capable of striking the continental U.S. – READ MORE

