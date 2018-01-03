Kim Jong Un orders biggest-ever ICBM to be launched on North Korea’s 70th anniversary, defector claims

Kim Jong Un has ordered his rocket scientists to construct North Korea’s biggest ballistic missile ever, and the despot reportedly plans to launch the record rocket on the regimes 70th anniversary in September.

The rocket would be outfitted with re-entry capability — a feat the Hermit Kingdom’s last intercontinental ballistic missile wasn’t able to achieve — according to a defector who talked to a Japanese paper.

The defector, who was not identified but was said to be knowledgeable in the Hermit Kingdom’s missile program, told Japanese publication Asahi Shimbun earlier this week Kim laid out his plans during a meeting in Pyongyang on Dec. 11 and 12.

The rocket, called the “Unha-4,” will be an upgraded version of the long-range ballistic missile Unha-3, which was launched in 2012 and 2016 and put North Korea’s first satellite into orbit. – READ MORE

