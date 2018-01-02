Kim Jong Un Issues Stark ‘Nuclear Button’ Warning to Mark New Year

Kim Jong Un warned the United States of the reality of North Korea’s nuclear forces in his annual New Year’s Day address.

The North Korean leader specified that he has a nuclear button on his desk, but he won’t use it to attack unless he feels threatened, The Washington Post reported.

“The United States can never fight a war against me or our state,” he said in his speech. “It should properly know that the whole territory of the U.S. is within the range of our nuclear strike and a nuclear button is always on the desk of my office, and this is just a reality, not a threat.”

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test in September, according to NBC. North Korea’s latest ballistic missile test showed that it has the capacity to send an intercontinental ballistic missile 8,100 miles — far enough to hit most of the continental United States. – READ MORE

