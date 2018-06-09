True Pundit

Kim Jong Un impersonator says he was detained at Singapore airport

A comedian known for impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was detained and questioned by Singaporean authorities shortly after he arrived in the city-state on Friday.

Reuters reported that the comedian, an Australian man who identified himself as Howard X, was held by authorities for two hours and questioned for 30 minutes after arriving at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The detention and interrogation came days before President Trump is expected to meet with Kim for summit talks in Singapore.

“(They) asked me what my political views were and if I have been involved with protests in other countries,” Howard X said, according to Reuters.

He said he was ordered to stay away from Sentosa Island and the Shangri-La, which are designated areas for the Trump-Kim summit, Reuters reported. – READ MORE

