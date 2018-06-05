Kim Jong Un Has Major Regime Change Ahead of Historic Summit Meeting With Trump

A little more than a week before his historic meeting with President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has removed his top three military officials, South Korea’s Yonhap has reported. The move is fueling speculation over the direction the isolated regime may be taking.

“No Kwang-chol, first vice minister of the Ministry of People’s Armed Forces, replaced Pak Yong-sik as defense chief, while Ri Myong-su, chief of the (Korean People’s Army) general staff, was replaced by his deputy, Ri Yong-gil,” Yonhap reported.

“These changes are in addition to Army Gen. Kim Su-gil’s replacement of Kim Jong-gak as director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People’s Army. The replacement was confirmed in a North Korean state media report last month.”

Japanese media reported that its sources said the reshuffle had something to do with the fact that “the previous officials lacked flexibility in thinking,” and that “(i)n particular, No Kwang-chol has been classified as a moderate person.”

While U.S. officials confirmed the reshuffle had happened, they did not immediately identify the officials involved.

Reuters reported that the firings were a “move analysts said on Monday could support efforts by the North’s young leader to jump-start economic development and engage with the world.” – READ MORE

