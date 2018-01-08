KIM JONG UN BLINKS: North Korea Will Send Delegation For Talks With South Korea

For the first time in two years, North Korea will sit down with South Korea.

Officials of the rogue nation announced on Sunday it will send a five-member delegation this week for talks with South Korea.

“We believe that the South and North have finalized the organization of their delegations in a balanced way,” a South Korean official told Yonhap, according to Fox News.

North Korea is trying to win inclusion into the upcoming winter Olympics. The North Korea delegation is being led by veteran negotiator Ri Son-gwon, who chairs the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea, a state agency in charge of inter-Korean affairs, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported, Fox said. (FOX NEWS)

President Trump on Tuesday said that the nuclear launch button on his desk is “much bigger” and “more powerful” than that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – and that his button actually “works.”

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'” Trump tweeted. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump’s comments came after Kim said in a New Year’s Day speech that he had a nuclear launch button at his desk, and that the international community would have to accept North Korea’s status as a nuclear-armed nation as a “reality.” (THE HILL)

